Following the success of Marc Jacobs's reissued grunge collection, the New York designer is bringing back all your favorite silhouettes from the past two decades with an ongoing project titled THE Marc Jacobs that builds off Jacobs' legacy. The collection, which will be updated frequently, reimagines Jacobs' greatest hits and introduces the styles to a new generation at a lower cost.



PAPER picked some of the pieces that stand out from a collection that reflects the past, projects into the future and rocks the present with a distinct Marc Jacobs authenticity. With pop-up stores on Madison Avenue, SoHo and a series of mobile experiences, the wide selection of greatest hits and new drops cover every aspect of life.

The capsule runs the full gamut from a handful of sporty classics like the track jacket, pants, baseball tee and turquoise joggers to some more pretty pieces like the prairie dress, Victorian blouse, pleated skirt, and the smock dress. With collaborations that include a capsule curated by Jacobs' muse, Sofia Coppola, get into the '40s-style dress, the wedge sandal, and silk shirt. Accessorize with the ripstop backpack, tote and messenger bags or opt for a smaller snapshot bag in one of its many colorways.

Below, check out THE Marc Jacobs and shop eight of our favorite looks.