Of the many emojis that have been requested since the little icons first became a part of our everyday lexicon, an emoji featuring textured, kinky or even just curly hair has been one of the most glaringly absent. I mean, we have "meditating guy" and "bearded dude," but no emoji rocking an afro?! What's up with that? So when Unicode released a mockup of its new round of emojis, including bald, red headed and natural haired icons, people were shook.
Though announcement came last week, people are still reacting to the news:
Not everyone is feeling the look:
For its part, Unicode says they based the emoji off the fierce, voluminous curls of lifestyle blogger Ciara Anderson:
It does leave us wondering — are there any black women on Unicode's design team?
Image via Unicode