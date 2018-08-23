A brand new DJ headlining tour is underway, starring Gavin Rayna Russom and Nancy Whang. The aim of the tour, called "Ladies of LCD Soundsystem," is to celebrate both their expansive catalog as musicians, to highlight the women's work beyond the group, and to include their career-spanning engagements in activism and inclusion.

As such, from city to city, Whang and Russom will share the stage with women and non-binary local performers. Together, as the Ladies of LCD Soundsystem, they are also partnering with PLUS1, an initiative that donates $1 of every concert ticket sale to a humanitarian concern or organization of the performers' choice. For their tour, Whang and Russom have chosen to support the crisis-relief efforts of RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence support organization, including their 24/7 National Sexual Assault Hotline. Find more info here.

Tickets for Salt Lake City, Ferndale, Miami, Athens, St. Charles and Portsmouth go on sale today. Tickets for Seattle, San Diego, Chicago, Louisville, Dallas, Austin, Denver, San Francisco, Brooklyn and Los Angeles go on sale August 30. The first stop of the tour begins October 18 in Salt Lake City. Find all North American tour dates below, with more dates to be announced. You can also enter to win tickets before they go on sale, here.

LADIES OF LCD SOUNDSYSTEM TOUR DATES:

10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

10/19 - Seattle, WA - Eden

10/20 - San Diego, CA - Bang Bang

10/25 - Ferndale, MI - Grasshopper Underground

10/26 - Miami, FL - Floyd

10/27 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

10/31 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

11/01 - Louisville, KY - Gravely Brewing Co.

11/02 - Dallas, TX - It'll Do

11/03 - St. Charles, MO - RYSE

11/08 - Denver, CO - Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

11/09 - San Francisco, CA - Mezzanine

11/10 - Austin, TX - Cheer Up Charlie's

11/17 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace

11/29 - Brooklyn, NY - Good Room

11/30 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

