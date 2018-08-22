The disposable plastic "Thank You" shopping bag, that has been used for decades to transport takeout and hold your groceries, made its debut into the fashion world last year and has since become a streetwear necessity. This season, it's back but with an elevated on-trend twist.

The Miami-based designer Gelareh Mizahi, who is best known for her unique motifs like her Lara Stoned Gap-Toothed Lip clutch and her "Would You Like Fries With That" python bag, has just dropped an iridescent version of her notorious Python bodega emblazoned Thank you shopper bag.

The tote that Mizrahi has said will "bring you miracles" has been seen slung over the shoulders of fashion girls worldwide since it's original launch in 2017 — and not to mention has been adopted by top designers like Alexander Wang, Celine and COMME DES GARÇONS'. The transparent accessory has proved itself to be a simple yet effective way to elevate your wardrobe without breaking the bank - retailing on the designer's online site for $195 USD.

Shop iterations of the trend below: