The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Justin Bieber's New Full-Torso Tattoo
Justin Bieber has been known to make some... confusing decisions, let's just leave it at that. Given that the whole world - and especially his extremely dedicated fan base - watches and comments on his every move, it's no surprise that the 23-year-old's most recent decision to tattoo his entire torso was met by shock, awe and disbelief on Twitter. It's far from Bieber's first tattoo, but it is his biggest. See the reactions below:
Aside from getting massive tattoos, as of late Bieber has been hanging with his Hillsong Church pastor Carl Lentz and his family.
Let the Biebs live!!
