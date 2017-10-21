Justin Bieber has been known to make some... confusing decisions, let's just leave it at that. Given that the whole world - and especially his extremely dedicated fan base - watches and comments on his every move, it's no surprise that the 23-year-old's most recent decision to tattoo his entire torso was met by shock, awe and disbelief on Twitter. It's far from Bieber's first tattoo, but it is his biggest. See the reactions below:

justin bieber is the main reason why I have trust issues. pic.twitter.com/AcY4NYsssi

— ϟ (@swapmybiebs) October 21, 2017

JUSTIN BIEBER IN 5 YEARS TIME pic.twitter.com/7gTqCuGX5A

— Justin Bieber (@ThaBieberCrew) October 21, 2017

"I'm sorry, the old Justin Bieber can't come to the phone right now"

"Why?"

"Oh, 'cause he is dead!" pic.twitter.com/2SDFyk5V9F

— flah loves shawn (@flahmichelle) October 21, 2017

A leaked photo of Justin Bieber while he's getting his new tattoo pic.twitter.com/3FL5TeXvtI

— Hi, I'm Dima (@________Dima) October 18, 2017

Okay Justin. Your time is up. Time to book an appointment for tattoo removal @JustinBieber.

— Justin Bieber (@ThaBieberCrew) October 21, 2017

this is justin bieber's tattoo.. the tattoo artist needs to be jailed for doing this pic.twitter.com/y25wzhuwBB

— FEIM (@FeimM) October 21, 2017

Aside from getting massive tattoos, as of late Bieber has been hanging with his Hillsong Church pastor Carl Lentz and his family.

Let the Biebs live!!