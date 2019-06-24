You can't repeat the past, or can you? MTV is rebooting The Hills, minus a few major cast members but with some additional Mischa Barton, and episode one premieres tonight. To celebrate, the network has released a few opening minutes' worth of teaser footage.
In the new clip everyone's a little older, but perhaps not so much wiser. We see Spencer fighting with Stephanie ( "You're not my family, you're the most self-centered human!"), Mischa Barton implying she has some tea to spill about the OC-era LA party scene ("A lot of people I trusted turned out to be monsters"), and Audrina Patridge delving into the struggles of her divorce ("Everyone judging and knowing intimate details that you don't want everyone to know").
Other cast members include Heidi Montag, Whitney Port, Brody Jenner, and newcomer Brandon Lee — son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Welcome, Brandon. Tragically there's no Teen Vogue fashion closet, no Lauren, and no Kristen. It's hard to imagine the show without a fake magazine internship! Still, we'd be lying if we said we weren't intrigued. Let's hope things work out better than for Lohan's Beach Club.
The Hills: New Beginnings airs 10PM tonight, ET and PT. So close you can almost taste it!
For old times' sake:
Photo courtesy of MTV