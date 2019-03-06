"You'll always be the girl who didn't go to Paris." Or rather, Lauren Conrad will always be the girl who didn't go to Paris. It's the most famous line from seminal reality series The Hills, brought on when LC elected to stay in Los Angeles with her boyfriend instead of going to Paris for her Teen Vogue internship (the couple of course ended up breaking up).

Lisa Love, Vogue and Teen Vogue's West Coast director at the time, famously told Conrad that she'd be always stuck with the "girl who didn't go to Paris" label. And I mean, she sort of was. But it turns out Love didn't come up with the line!

In Vogue's new feature on The Hills' impending revival, Love revealed that it was actually famously shady Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour who thought up the iconic snub. "Anna asked me what happened with 'the girl who didn't go to Paris,' and the next time I saw Lauren, I just said it," said Love. "The writers ran with it."

Could Anna also be the brains behind "homeboy wore combat boots to the beach?" "I want to forgive you, and I want to forget you?" I suppose truth and time tell all.