If you feel like you need a severe shaking to pump you full of adrenaline until the weekend hits, look no further than the new The Handmaid's Tale trailer.

Among the many, many shocking parts of the trailer — Elisabeth Moss covered in blood, numerous caskets and a couple sinking to the bottom of a pool with weights attached to their feet — there's also a scene in which many handmaids are hanging en masse from the gallows. In other words, it's almost 2 minutes of pure misery, and you already know you're about to guzzle it all up.

Check out the trailer, below, but be warned... it's not for the faint-hearted.