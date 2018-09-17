The Emmys 2018: Who, What, Where, When and How To Watch

The most extra night in TV is upon us! The 2018 Emmy Awards and the 70th edition of the event will be hosted tonight at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles.

What time? The awards will air tonight at 8:00-11:00 PM ET / 5:00-8:00 PM PT by NBC.

How about the red carpet? Designer gossip and asking celebrities for their hot takes on recent scandals will kick-off at 6:00PM ET / 3:00PM PT. Tune into E! or PeopleTV. Vogue will be doing Twitter coverage.

Who’s telling jokes? SNL Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che will be handling MC duties, as well as tactfully addressing Hollywood's volatile state.

How do I watch? The awards will air on NBC (hence their Monday night slot, some people wanted to watch football last night or something). Head over to your local NBC affiliate (Channel 4 in NYC and LA).

No, I meant how do I watch the Emmys online, I don’t own a TV obviously. Right. If you're normal and don't own a TV, and instead are hoping to gawk at fabulously dressed beautiful people from the comfort of your bed, here are your options: NBC will be live streaming the awards on its website and app, however you need a cable provide log-in, so text your dad/sister/ex/college roommate to make sure you have it on hand. If you can't scrounge up a cable log-in, you can also watch NBC via Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Now Playstation Vue, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV, which offer NBC. Most of these services offer free trials, which tonight might be a good night to cash in on.