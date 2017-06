After hinting at its brilliant casting and its all-star writing team, the first teaser trailer for Black Panther is here. And, as expected, fans are gagging over it.





Me to Ryan Coogler after watching the BLACK PANTHER trailer pic.twitter.com/BZW42Lr772

— Jamie Righetti (@JamieRighetti) June 10, 2017





When the Black Panther trailer went off, the entire Black Twitterverse went... pic.twitter.com/vqAVGSuWJ9

— LEFT✍🏾 (@LeftSentThis) June 10, 2017





I'll be wearing a church hat to black panther

— deaux (@dstfelix) June 10, 2017

Some even pointed out how *ahem* strategic it was that the trailer came out in Wonder Woman's second week.





Can't believe Marvel did this the second week Wonder Woman was out... I see ya'll. #BlackPanther

— Rod (@rodimusprime) June 10, 2017

Well played, Marvel.

Peep the trailer below:









Header photo via Marvel Entertainment/YouTube