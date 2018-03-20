The Internet in 2018 is a spectacular thing. It's a place where people can donate money to help school shooting victims, watch videos of puppies, and turn Tiffany Pollard into a meme queen. It's also a place where the phrase "Trump dick pics" is just another rollicking night on Twitter. You clicked this story, you're here with us now, and we're going to explore Trump's boner. Let's hold each other's hand.
On Monday night, rumors began circulating on that porn star and American hero, Stormy Daniels, has Trump's dick pics in her possession. The origin of the rumor appears to be a Twitter account named @TrueFactsStated, who tweeted out that Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, had confirmed to MSNBC that she has photos of Trumpito's dong. The tweet quickly went viral after it was picked up by, who else?, Chrissy Teigen.
*vomits* we'll semi-hard pass, thanks https://t.co/Zorr5vzvKB
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 19, 2018
Immediately, Twitter was sent into a tizzy at the mere prospect of seeing 45's small, krill-like fingers holding his baby carrot. Most, like Teigen, wanted to expel their last meal, others bemoaned how the discourse has sunk so low that this isn't even shocking. Mashable swooped into clarify Avenatti's statement; in a transcript, he told MSNBC host Ari Melber that Daniels has "lot of information, a lot of evidence, a lot of documents that haven't come to light yet." He did not, we repeat, did NOT say anything specifically about dick pics.
Did that stop Twitter from being The Most? Of course not. Here are some of the best reactions to the great Trump Dick Pic Scare of 2018, which we hope remains just a scare, and doesn't become reality. Meanwhile, we're still waiting on the pee tape.
Photo via Getty