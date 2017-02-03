Just in time for Black History Month, stylist Christian Freedom helped me choose the most exciting and beautiful black models of all time. You can see some of these marvy mannequins' photos at the beautifully curated Black Fashion Designers exhibit at FIT's Fashion and Textile History Gallery.

Naomi Campbell Paola Kudacki for PAPER Says Christian: "The hot tempered British beauty has ruled the catwalks and magazines since first hitting the scene as a teenager. Even scandals—who could forget the 'dirty diamonds' or the various flying cell phones, not to mention all the broken engagements and love affairs?—cannot dim her luster." Naughty Naomi has gone into acting in Empire and looked fab on the Golden Globes.