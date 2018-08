On Saturday night, Teyana Taylor was performing at Washington D.C.'s 9:30 Club when she quite literally lost her wig. She immediately began using it as a prop, whipping the hair around above her head as she kept singing without even the slightest pause. It was amazing.

"No wig formed against me shall prosper," Taylor wrote on Instagram. We are all wig-less.

Photo via Getty