New York Fashion Week is always filled with soon-to-be-iconic looks and unforgettable moments, but honestly, it may be time for everyone to pack up and go home because Teyana Taylor has already won this season. Yesterday, the PAPER cover star closed GCDS's presentation with surely one of the fiercest walks to ever grace a runway, and in a fitting all-white ensemble no less. I mean, look at her go. The way she whips off those futuristic sunglasses is something to aspire to.

The singer later took to Instagram to celebrate her walk with multiple posts exclaiming her pride in taking over Fashion Week as a Harlem girl. Perhaps most hilariously, she coined a McDonald's meme out of it. I too walked to McDonald's exactly like this when they announced the return of chicken selects.



