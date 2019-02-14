Telfar Clemens, really knows how to get the girls together. Last night, the New York designer put one of his most natural talents to use at an intimate dinner to celebrate his fall 2019 collection aptly titled, " Country." Framing the Standard Hotel's High Line Room with the tattered edges of an enormous American flag like the one at his Irving Plaza show last week, an eclectic group of music and fashion's most prolific names came through for the cause.

Treating guests to a sit-down dinner and flowing cocktails like the "Telfar Country" and "Soft Rock," the designer toasted to another terrific season in a room that included everybody from Dev Hynes to Miss J Alexander and fellow CFDA Fashion Funder, Raul Lopez. A slew of other guests like Ian Isiah, Lafawndah and Tyler Mitchell joined the designer to celebrate the evolution of a brand that's so seamlessly combined fashion with probing social commentary.

Related | Models Went Crowdsurfing at an Unforgettable Telfar Show

The designer has plenty to celebrate this season after showing a true-to-form collection that paired his signature silhouettes and earthbound palette with some rustic American iconography. The rock 'n' roll, moshpit format of his latest show in collaboration with breakout playwright, Jeremy O Harris ("Slave Play") further expanded on an unconventional approach to contextualizing his clothes. Since the Telfar brand thrives with the help of the community that carries its message through embodiment, the celebratory bash was soaked in familial fun. This same spirit is sure to prevail everywhere that Clemens and his crew set their sights.



Check out pictures from the fashion week function, below.