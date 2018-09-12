Inside Telfar's Post-Show Rager

Telfar after parties are known for being raucous. In past seasons the designer threw ragers at Century21, China Chalet, and of course, White Castle, an inspiration and creative and financial partner. But this season, he turned to a more luxurious venue: Public Arts, the basement club at Ian Schrager's Public Hotel on the Lower East Side. The evening kicked off with an intimate dinner — and then transformed into a wild blowout.

Guests (including designer Telfar Clemens, who partied with his shirt off), danced to sets by Zuri Marley, Abdu Ali, Mistervacation, Kai the Black Angel, and Hoodrich. Revelers included Telfar performers Moses Sumney and Oyinda, alongside A$AP Rocky. And it wouldn't be a Telfar party without White Castle; the chain's square little burgers were handed out to guests. Check out the revelry, below.

Photography: David Vassalli