In addition to launching a new foundation for LGBT girls and women, Tegan and Sara's stellar week continues with the release of their new music video for Love You to Death track "That Girl."

The black and white clip, directed by Allister Ann, is a look back at the indie pop duo's rent tour, a love letter to their fans.

As indicated in their Instagram post, the video is the band's 10th and final visual component from their excellent, recent album.

Watch below.



