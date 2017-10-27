Mid 00s heartthrob Teddy Geiger, most famous for that excellent track "For You I Will" that starred Kristen Cavallari in the video, has announced they will be transitioning into a woman.

After they posted a bed selfie to Instagram, Geiger's followers began to question why the popular songwriter looked different ("tell us, why do you look so different lately?"). Geiger responded to the comment in question, then took a screenshot of their reply to share with his entire fanbase.

"Okay...because u asked nicely..." Geiger wrote. "I am transitioning. I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it's given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell y'all. So here goes. Love it or hate it this is who I have been for a looooong time."

Fans of Geiger have been expressing their love and support for the singer across their posts, and they shared their gratitude in a follow up gram today.

In case you want to revisit this iconic tune that I learned on the guitar and didn't stop playing for the following three years, here you are:

Teddy Geiger is yet to specify a preferred pronoun, so PAPER opted to use "they."



Image via Getty

