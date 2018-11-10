Teddy Geiger has just announced that she, and her partner Schitt's Creek actress Emily Hampshire are officially engaged! The 30-year-old musician shared the happy news in a series of posts on Instagram.

"I love this woman so much she treats me like a lil princess and makes me laugh harder than anyone. I am so fucking happy to wake up next to her every morning and fall asleep next to her every night," she wrote in her first post. Hampshire, 37, was the one who proposed, and a couple of months of dating, teddy<3 said yes.

teddy<3 on Instagram: “Which is why... When she asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together I said... YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES…” And here's a photo of the ring, which the singer posted because her mom said so: