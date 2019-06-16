It looks like Taylor Swift's gathered all her friends in the LGBTQ+ celebrity community for her latest music video. On Saturday, Tay Tay teased fans with a preview of her new MV for her single, "You Need to Calm Down." The short clip shows all the names of just some of the people we should expect to make appearances in the forthcoming video.

The pop singer posted the video on her Instagram with the caption, "Asked a few friends to be in the You Need To Calm Down video 😄 Out tomorrow at 8:15am ET." Some of Netflix's Queer Eye Fab Five, Adam Lambert, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Laverne Cox, and others have also shared the teaser on their social media channels. So far, we know that also among the celebs who will be making cameos are RuPaul Charles, Ryan Reynolds, Billy Porter, Dexter Mayfield, Ciara, Justin Mikita, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Adam Rippon, and Chester Lockhart.

In the short video, Taylor also indicates that more of her famous friends will be spotted throughout her LGBTQ+ anthem.



Aside from the list of guest appearances, the end of the clip also shows the pop singer floating around in a pool. Maybe "You Need to Calm Down" will be one huge poolside party? Before posting the video, Taylor also posted a photo of a table set for a tea party, captioned, "Tea time! Monday morning! 💕" So our guess probably isn't too far off.

"You Need to Calm Down" has already received much criticism as a song about the LGBTQ+ community as she links the bullying she receives as a celebrity to the bullying a marginalized group such as the LGBTQ+ community receives, which is definitely problematic. But it looks like some of the famous members of the community see no problem with the message the song sends.



Looks like we'll have to wait until Monday morning to see who else is all for this new rainbows, sunshine, and LGBTQ+ flag-raising T. Swift image.