On Friday night, Taylor Swift unexpectedly turned up at New York City's historic Stonewall Inn — a gay bar, which was the site of the 1969 riots that launched the gay rights movement. The singer took the stage in honor of pride month, and performed some of her greatest hits.

The audience, and of course Ferguson, sang and danced along as Swift played her guitar.

I’m so happy I don’t have to keep this secret any longer. Look who came to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall at the Stonewall Inn. @taylorswift13, you are a gem. Thank you for everything you do for the LGBTQ community. We ❤️ you! 🌈 https://t.co/ICE2b3arxU — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) June 15, 2019

Though it was just a short appearance, it seems that Swift has been more active in showing her being an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. Aside from her pink and rainbow aesthetic lately, she's also written to her senator regarding the equality act. Her latest single, "You Need to Calm Down," also has lyrics referring to the LGBTQ+, with the mention of the GLAAD awards, and just talking about telling the haters to calm down.

Watch the full lyric video for "You Need to Calm Down" below.

Image via Getty

