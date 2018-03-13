It seems Taylor Swift is in hot water yet again. The singer has released a video for one of the best bops off Reputation, "Delicate," and fans have already drawn heavy parallels between the visual and a 2016 Spike Jonze-directed perfume ad for Kenzo.

For those who remember the Kenzo commercial, Jonze created a universe in which a young woman dons an evening dress and dances like no one's watching... because no one can see her. Sound familiar?

In "Delicate," an evening dress-clad Swift, seemingly fed up with fame, similarly discovers herself to be invisible and joyfully shimmies the night away in a very similar style to that of dancer Margaret Qualley. Here are the two videos, for comparison.

The similarities did not go unnoticed by fans, who immediately took to Twitter to brand the video a Jonze-knock off.

While Kenzo has opted not to comment, we will wait with bated breath for Swift's response.

Photo via YouTube

