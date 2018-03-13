In case you were wondering why the actors in Taylor Swift's music videos occasionally look very familiar, it's because they're gay porn stars.

Kevin Faulk, who frequently appears on gay porn site Randy Blue, plays the bodyguard whose attention Swift desperately tries to obtain by flapping around in "Delicate," while he remains unfazed, which in turn helps Swift realize she is now invisible.

"Delicate" marks the second video (that we're aware of) for which Swift has recruited a notable from the gay porn industry. The first, "We Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together" featured men.com's Mike de Marko as a partygoer. Swift is not the only star to hire gay porn actors, though; Cockyboys' star Brody Blomqvist also appeared in Troye Sivan's "My My My!" video.

While certainly entertaining, Swift's latest release has already drawn sharp critique from fans who have accused her of copying Spike Jonze's 2016 fragrance commercial for Kenzo.

Regardless, it's nice to see Swift supporting the porn industry. Check out the video, below.

