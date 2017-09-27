PR Strategist Taylor Swift Congratulated Cardi B with Flowers
In a past life, Taylor Swift was surely a brilliant public relations strategist, shimmying through company crises and public meltdowns with the grace of a
snake swan. After spending a few weeks at the number one spot on the charts with her comeback/revenge anthem "Look What You Made Me Do," Swift was overtaken by America's current favorite sweetheart, Bronx rapper Cardi B with her summer hit "Bodak Yellow."
In a brilliant PR move, Swift sent Cardi B flowers to congratulate her. Cardi B Instagrammed the bouquet, revealing herself to be a Swiftie at heart:
Whose petty now?
Cardi also put her detractor Azealia Banks on blast in the best way, posting a video of Banks going nuts to "Bodak Yellow" in the club (because "even the haters love it!")
