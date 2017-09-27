In a past life, Taylor Swift was surely a brilliant public relations strategist, shimmying through company crises and public meltdowns with the grace of a snake swan. After spending a few weeks at the number one spot on the charts with her comeback/revenge anthem "Look What You Made Me Do," Swift was overtaken by America's current favorite sweetheart, Bronx rapper Cardi B with her summer hit "Bodak Yellow."

In a brilliant PR move, Swift sent Cardi B flowers to congratulate her. Cardi B Instagrammed the bouquet, revealing herself to be a Swiftie at heart:

Sooo beautiful and lovely .Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers 💐❤️❤️....and I freaking love your music 🎶

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 26, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Whose petty now?

Cardi also put her detractor Azealia Banks on blast in the best way, posting a video of Banks going nuts to "Bodak Yellow" in the club (because "even the haters love it!")

One of the reasons Bodak Yellow went #1! Cuz even the HATERS love it!

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 26, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

