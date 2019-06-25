Word on the street is that ultimate cat lady Taylor Swift has just filed to trademark her new baby boy, Benjamin Button — because what Swiftie doesn't want more cat-themed merch?

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Swift is looking to trademark "Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin Swift" for more kitty treats. Her two other fur babies — Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson — are already trademarked and have had merchandise releases, but, obviously, Swift couldn't leave her new addition out of the family business. <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

So what's likely in store for "Meredith, Olivia & Benjamin Swift"? Well, the possibilities are endless — from clothes to toys to home goods to ornaments. And, honestly, given BB's cute factor, I'm down to shell out.

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>