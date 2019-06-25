Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Pride
Shop
Subscribe

Word on the street is that ultimate cat lady Taylor Swift has just filed to trademark her new baby boy, Benjamin Button — because what Swiftie doesn't want more cat-themed merch?

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Swift is looking to trademark "Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin Swift" for more kitty treats. Her two other fur babies — Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson — are already trademarked and have had merchandise releases, but, obviously, Swift couldn't leave her new addition out of the family business.

View this post on Instagram

This is Benjamin Button. He’s a good boy.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

So what's likely in store for "Meredith, Olivia & Benjamin Swift"? Well, the possibilities are endless — from clothes to toys to home goods to ornaments. And, honestly, given BB's cute factor, I'm down to shell out.

View this post on Instagram

This is how he prefers to travel.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Photo via Getty

Subscribe to Get More