Taylor Swift has been teasing fans so hard on social media. The pop singer posted two new photos on her Instagram account on Saturday: one of a bejeweled pink heart, and another of glitter-manicured hands clutching onto a bright yellow blazer. The only caption given to the two photos was a date: "4.26." It looks like Avengers: Endgame isn't the only thing premiering that Friday.
Fans are expecting Swift not only to release new songs, but to usher in a new era in her music — a far cry from reputation, which was all about a comeback, snakes, and showing a somewhat darker side. Coincidentally (or not), both of these photos also seem to vibe well with her iHeart Radio Awards day-dreamy sequined outfit, and her magnificent butterfly heels.
Stans are excited, growing impatient, and are already screaming on the Internet as they anticipate whatever Swift's teasing. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:
Can you believe @taylorswift13 is really going to save the universe from Thanos???? #TaylorSwiftApril26 pic.twitter.com/evtlkXoD5w— Courtney Pochin (@courtneypochin) April 13, 2019
Taylor Swift is going to defeat Thanos, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/nWnrwrfvka— Nazanin 9¾ | 4.26 (@enchantednaz) April 14, 2019
I’M HERE AND I’M SO EXCITED!!! CAN’T WAIT @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 🇲🇽✨ #TaylorSwiftApril26 pic.twitter.com/X4Ee2wQqP0— Roger 🇲🇽 | 4.26 (@HelplessNow) April 14, 2019
When Taylor Swift keeps posting photos of rings but won’t give us any other clues about 4/26. pic.twitter.com/pYYDjVGuxL— Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) April 14, 2019
no one, nobody, not even a single soul:— giovanna (@getawaykiss) April 14, 2019
taylor swift: pic.twitter.com/hCFHrQOu1e
Me getting ready to fight anyone who doesn’t support Taylor Swift this era pic.twitter.com/M4eDlGkulR— Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) April 14, 2019
Image via Getty