Tavi Gevinson, who has reigned as a queen of the front row since she was a preteen (remember the hat incident?), is now walking the runway. This week, at Creatures of the Wind alum Chris Peters' show for his new line, CDLM, Gevinson modeled a double-layered knit sweater and workwear-style patched jeans. She looked great!

CDLM's show took place at an art gallery, Peter Freeman, in SoHo, and casting, by Walter Pearce's Midland Agency, reflected the setting — legendary visual artist and poet John Giorno also walked in the show, wearing a sumptuous black robe coat.

John Giorno

The clothes were strong as well, featuring clever twists on minimalist essentials; one army green jacket was even purposefully designed to look like the buttons were done up improperly. Chic!

