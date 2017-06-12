There are a great many joys in June--the long days and late sunsets, the warm but not yet oppressive weather, the sudden appeal of ice cream and cold drinks. The greatest joy of June, though, is turning every street into a catwalk. Each month Market Editor Tasmin Meyer Ersahin will style and shoot five looks to take you through the month. June's ensembles are perfect for the early summer, from haute urban cowboy to Americans wishing they were in Paris. Check out the slideshow below to see them all and get an exclusive look behind the scenes in the video.

COWBOY

Paris, Texas



Tasmin wears hat by Bailey Hats, top by Karen Walker, shorts by Re Done and shoes by Carel.

Fionn wears hat by Bailey Hats, top and pants by Bode and shoes by Converse.

BOYS IN STRIPES

Boys who skate together wear stripes together. Don't be afraid to mix stripes. Fionn wears top by Burberry, jacket by Bode, pants by Acne and shoes by Converse.

Sheck wears jacket and pants by Bode and shoes by Converse.

PAINT IT BLUE

Tinted lenses with matching clear, tinted frames are everything. Sheck wears sunglasses by Retrosuperfuture and top by DKNY.

HISTOIRE DE MELODY NELSON

Every New York girl has dreams of being Parisian. Oui, Oui! Tasmin wears top by For Love and Lemons, jeans by Citizens of Humanity and shoes by Carel.

Anaja wears top by Rouje, jeans by Citizens of Humanity, bag by Soludos and shoes by Carel.

EMBROIDERED LINGERIE

Listen to "Sweet Jane" and sip some lemonade. To be worn under a sundress or on it's own. Anaja wears lingerie and pajama set by Only Hearts.





Photographer & Styling: Tasmin Meyer Ersahin

Models: Fionn Leonard, Anaja Hamilton, Sheck Wes, Tasmin Meyer Ersahin

Hair & Makeup: Cari Duprey @ Wilhelmina

Stylist Assistant: Maxine Whitney

Photo Assistant: Samira Alfarius

Shot on Hasselblad