Dries Van Noten is one of the most subtly important designers of our time, always taking influences from places and facets around the world to create regal, light, and elegant collections which has influenced the fashion world ten times over. Now, the designer's career is appropriately being documented in the most regal and posh way. The brand and Lannoo Publishers of Belgium are publishing two retrospective coffee-table books on 100 of his fashion shows and collections, featuring over 2000 unique pictures capturing the shows, in both womenswear and menswear, as well as detailed info about every show since 1991. Each show is accompanied with words by journalists Susannah Frankel and Tim Blanks alongside quotes from Van Noten himself.

In celebration of the designer's Spring 2018 show today during Paris Fashion Week, we have a sneak peek that shows off the beautiful photography and intricate attention to detail you can expect from the books, available in October. Flip through below.