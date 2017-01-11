If you're currently streaming the Trump press conference, or watching any of his vile henchmen get roasted at their confirmation hearings, odds that your hair is falling out in clumps, you're shaking uncontrollably, and releasing intermittent shrieks into the morning air. Maybe you need a break from the horror for a second. Maybe you need to lay your fears at the feet of the Based God.

Today Vice released a very rare documentary about one of the purest forces for good on this planet, the rapper and supernatural power-haver, Lil B. The mini doc, entitled Believe in Earth focuses on Lil B's roots in Oakland, his beautiful relationship with the creatures of Gaia (watching Lil B rescue a beetle will shake you), his transcendental philosophy, and his towering impact on rap musique. You deserve this right now. Have some fudge, chocolate and salami. Stay based. It's going to be alright.



