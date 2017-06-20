Magical songstress of dreams/real-life butterfly SZA can do no wrong. Following her stunning debut album CTRL, the Jersey-native has now set about releasing visuals and we're living for it.

"Drew Barrymore" sees SZA in a whole heap of everyday New York locations, you know the subway station, the penthouse of Hotel on Rivington (?) etc – just NYC-living you know. Keep your eyes peeled for the real Drew Barrymore's wee cameo, but really, nothing can overshadow a naked SZA in a laundromat.

Watch the video below, fall even deeper for SZA.