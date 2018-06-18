SZA Updates Fans on Her 'Permanently Damaged' Vocal Chords

After cancelling tour dates with Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, and Jay Rock due to swollen vocal chords, SZA announced that her vocal chords were permanently damaged following 11 months of non-stop touring. Since making the announcement, she has performed a few times, at Madison Square Garden and while being inducted to her high school's hall of fame in Maplewood, New Jersey, but there was no word out on whether her voice would make a full recovery or not.

Now, SZA has just announced that her vocal chords are not permanently damaged. She performed at Firefly Festival in Delaware, and posted on Twitter that she's working with doctors and vocal technicians to get her voice back. She wrote, "Thank u to the incredible team of Doctors and vocal technicians that have taken time to see me over the last few weeks in every city. I'm blessed to say my voice is not permanently damaged and i've been working daily to get back. Slowly but surely."

