Just when you thought Grammy-nominated songstress SZA couldn't possibly be any more magical, she dons a glitter suit for Solange and writhes atop a marble staircase for "The Weeknd." It's just too much.

The RnB sensation dances everywhere from a balcony to an underground carpark in a series of dreamy barely-there outfits and frankly we couldn't be more grateful. The visual is vaguely reminiscent of Solange's magnificent "Cranes in the Sky" the copious long shots of the singer in the many different locations. "The Weekend" is also here, just in case you needed any reminder, to inform you SZA has some serious moves.

Check out the video below and stay tuned for the back arch to end them all come 3.32.



