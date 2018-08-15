Singer, rapper, and goddess, SZA, is committed to creating a sustainable future and wants you to look good while doing it too.

SZA revealed her latest line of Ctrl inspired-merch on Instagram, borrowing motifs from previous collections that have feature multi-colored text and Champion branding for a clean athletic look. The new line features sweatshirts embroidered with colorful sayings like "Puck Flastic" and "Sustainability Gang" as well as t-shirts and tanks with whales and seahorses. Under the umbrella of the newly formed Ctrl Fishing Co., 100% of the proceeds from the collection will go towards sustainable efforts geared at protecting the oceans. Its a noble cause, one that the fashion is increasingly putting more effort into with brands like H&M and ASOS releasing recyclable-lines and the CFDA renewing efforts to be more sustainable at this year's awards show.