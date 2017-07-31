SZA, who released her debut album Ctrl last month to rave reviews, is undoubtedly on the fast track to greatness with a truly exceptional video roll-out to accompany her stellar singles.

The latest is "Supermodel," following hot behind SZA's dreamy and disturbing "Love Galore" with Travis Scott and her New York love letter "Drew Barrymore." In this visual, she is taunted by an ex-lover before being chosen by a group of fairies who share their magic with the TDE singer, although you're going to stay tuned for the dark twist.

Watch the queen at work below.