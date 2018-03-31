SZA's New Music Video Has Us Wishing for Summer

The "Broken Clocks" video has dropped, and it's nothing but pure summer bliss.

The MV is set in a summer camp for millennials called Camp CTRL. In the video campers chill on cabin rooftops, cafeteria cooks get high, and of course you can't miss the food fights, campfires, and summer flings. The whole production centers on that desire to feel young again, living in that time, and turning the clocks. The vibe is euphoric and fantastical — a dream world for adults to revel in.

In the end there's an unexpected twist, a wake-up call to adulthood, that only a SZA video could pull off. Watch the video below.

