Would you believe it? Supreme is dropping a whole new collection with yet another company you might not expect Supreme to bring into their warm, much-hyped embrace! How excited are you out of 10 for this mildly-obscure collaboration no. 15,700? 10? Glad to hear it!

This time Supreme has shimmied into bed with Houston-based recording label Rap-A-Lot Records, who you may or may not know brought you the sweet strains of Devin The Dude, Bun B, Pimp C, Scarface and the Geto Boys. In fact, the Geto Boys' 1991 album We Can't Be Stopped 's cover art will forever be immortalized on its own Supreme hoodie.

Also available for purchase will be a whole range of satin bombers, as well as a 5-panel hat, beanie, t-shirts, and a pillow. You can cop the lot from major Supreme stores and online from April 6th.









[h/t The Fader]

Image via Instagram