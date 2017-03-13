Another day, another 'wayoh-you-didn't-see-that-coming-did-you?' Supreme collaboration and with that, the hype gods bless us yet again.

Supreme has teamed up with OG WASP label Lacoste to present a series of pastel-wear directly inspired by that guy you hated at high school who always cut on Fridays to go to his beach house. There is no doubt this collaboration will be Supreme's next must-cop collection and if I don't see one of these sweaters on Ebay for 17 times the retail price frankly I'll be disappointed.









Peep the full collection:

The brand has a history of successful and unlikely pairings. Recently the brand jumped in bed Louis Vuitton, who sent Supreme a cease and desist in 2000 for appropriating their logo. Among their post obscure collaborations was Supreme x Toy Group 360 and, let's never forget Supreme-meets-MTA several weeks ago.

Only collab left is really Supreme x Vetements, I can only imagine scraps of Justin Bieber 'Purpose' tour tees would line the streets as hypebeasts everywhere exploded.



All images courtesy of Supreme.