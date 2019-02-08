So often we are told to hide the things that make us different — to live in the shameful shadow of our weaknesses. But what if our unique qualities are what not only make us stronger, but superhuman? We spoke with three differently-limbed people about what being superhuman means to them.

"The idea of superhuman to me means an average person doing more than what they signed up to do in this life. It means someone who deals with stares from strangers and inappropriate questions from people on a daily basis, but still manages to wear a smile and go through the day like nothing happened. It means a person who can adapt to a world that wasn't made for them but make the world work for them. The idea of a superhuman to me is not about a super power. It's about doing all the things that people thought you could never do."

"The biggest misconception I think is from people who think I can't do things. I've gone through too many situations where people would tell me that I couldn't do something and wouldn't let me even try. Complete strangers who couldn't even know who I was or what I was capable of. From water park workers that wouldn't let me ride a tube slide because they thought I couldn't hold on with both hands, to a teacher in high school who wouldn't let me take ASL because they didn't think I could pass. I can do anything if you give me a chance to try! Except maybe the monkey bars. People also think that I can punch through walls with my bionic arm, which is definitely a huge misconception. Super hero movies have glorified prosthetic limbs in making them 'superhuman.' We are getting there with technology but we can't exactly do that yet. Although I hope someone calls me to try it out when we do." -Ashley Sherman

"Superhuman to me is an interesting concept, since we have no definite definition of human. Even if we gather genetic information of ten, a thousand, a billion humans, we could still not pick a particular genetic code that would build a 'standard' human. Because of reproduction and natural selection, we are constantly changing what is human with every birth – not only by our genetic code but even by changes societal norms over time, how we behave.

Some people are athletic, others have talent by their creative disciplines, are they superhuman? They just are a human with unique differences. I think what is wonderful is that we are not all copies of each other but ever person is unique and has the potential to bring something wonderful to the world with their differences. I think you are superhuman if you are a human who follows what inspires and interests you. Perhaps in the future people people will be inspired to use gene editing or replace their flesh with bionic machine body parts to explore differences in the human experience. Perhaps these individuals may seek what you'd think of when you hear the word 'superhuman': greater physical strength, or the ability to see in the dark, that's wonderful and it may be appealing to many in the end. I'm not afraid of differences, and the opportunities of reflection they provide. I'm excited to see what a human can be, to see our current and our untapped potential, I just hope their is fairness, discussion, compromise and care taken as we move forward in these exciting times." -James Young

"To be superhuman is to strive to be greater than the average person or your previous self, and to advance yourself with knowledge and or technology." -Jason Barnes "Life is beautiful and we all have a place in it. I feel like I want to try and make it a better place for the next generation to shine bright. Take risks, do things that scare you, and tell people you love them. I can say that if I didn't take chances I wouldn't be where I am today." -Ashley Sherman