



"listen bitches" [skeetshoot]









uttimate plot twist [tastefullyoffensive]









make oatmeal like this [mensrightsactivia]





I'M SORRY WHAT [lockerroombitch]





H [mensrightsactivia]





you never know until you try [nochillatall]





Snopes this [gaymemeteam]









If you see this car in the wild you know my will has been executed [mynameisdriftwood]





Now this is real music [nochillatall]









Super Fucking Mario you guys [mri aginary]









On. brand. [mynameisdriftwood]





don't stop believin' [disconymph]





I'm telling you Wheel is my GAME [kacjzernandef]





[coinfarts]





[nochillatall]









Is it too soon to remake the remake? [rabid]









[mrimaginary]