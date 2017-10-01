But... [coinfarts]

It's October bitch [gothqueenbee]



I'm never not the Nicole Kidman that peed on Zac Efron [mynameisdriftwood]

That's a great question [mensrightsactivia]


Goodbye sweet friend [weirdwideweb]


If playing Kanye on electric violin in your Anne Rice lace in the contemporary section of Saks ain't a fuckin mood, nothing is [mensrightsactivia]


Nice [champagnemanagement]

legendary [gothqueenbee]


SMDH [mensrightsactivia]


save me cool boi [shitmemesforshitteens]


Literally the one good thing about 2017 [blacktwittercomedy]

The production value my god! mensrightsactivia]


I mean... what a post [swarnpert]


Belly rings and anklets are coming back in 2017 so help me god [gothqueenbee]


mortal kombat [kontrollsysteme]


Dameka Williams changed history [mensrightsactivia]


Dad? [dadchelorpad]


I would love to know the chain of events that led to this thrilling climax [dadchelorpad]


Had to do it to em [mensrightsactivia]


i would like to tuch it [mensrightsactivia]


Have a great week everybody!