



She got caught up in something bigger than all of us [beigecardigan]





*looks pointedly at you before throwing recyclables in trash can* [ithotyouknew2]





Why do we allow cats in our homes? [champagnemanagement]





The fact that the Dr. Bronner's label hasn't yet been covered on a podcast or a Netflix documentary is a complete mystery to me [nochillatall]





What are dogs anymore even? [kacjzernandef]





It's a risk we all should take [beigecardigan]





[rebelmouse-image 11176374 is_animated_gif=false crop_info="%7B%22image%22%3A%20%22https%3A//assets.rbl.ms/11176374/origin.jpg%22%2C%20%22thumbnails%22%3A%20%7B%22origin%22%3A%20%22https%3A//assets.rbl.ms/11176374/origin.jpg%22%2C%20%2235x35%22%3A%20%22https%3A//assets.rbl.ms/11176374/35x35.jpg%22%2C%20%22980x%22%3A%20%22https%3A//assets.rbl.ms/11176374/980x.jpg%22%2C%20%22600x200%22%3A%20%22https%3A//assets.rbl.ms/11176374/600x200.jpg%22%2C%20%221200x400%22%3A%20%22https%3A//assets.rbl.ms/11176374/1200x400.jpg%22%2C%20%22600x%22%3A%20%22https%3A//assets.rbl.ms/11176374/600x.jpg%22%2C%20%22600x600%22%3A%20%22https%3A//assets.rbl.ms/11176374/600x600.jpg%22%2C%20%221200x800%22%3A%20%22https%3A//assets.rbl.ms/11176374/1200x800.jpg%22%2C%20%22600x300%22%3A%20%22https%3A//assets.rbl.ms/11176374/600x300.jpg%22%2C%20%22210x%22%3A%20%22https%3A//assets.rbl.ms/11176374/210x.jpg%22%2C%20%221200x600%22%3A%20%22https%3A//assets.rbl.ms/11176374/1200x600.jpg%22%2C%20%22600x400%22%3A%20%22https%3A//assets.rbl.ms/11176374/600x400.jpg%22%2C%20%22300x%22%3A%20%22https%3A//assets.rbl.ms/11176374/300x.jpg%22%2C%20%22300x300%22%3A%20%22https%3A//assets.rbl.ms/11176374/300x300.jpg%22%7D%2C%20%22manual_image_crops%22%3A%20%7B%222x1%22%3A%20%7B%22width%22%3A%20540%2C%20%22top%22%3A%2088%2C%20%22height%22%3A%20270%2C%20%22left%22%3A%200%2C%20%22sizes%22%3A%20%5B%22600x300%22%2C%20%221200x600%22%5D%7D%2C%20%223x1%22%3A%20%7B%22width%22%3A%20540%2C%20%22top%22%3A%20133%2C%20%22height%22%3A%20180%2C%20%22left%22%3A%200%2C%20%22sizes%22%3A%20%5B%221200x400%22%2C%20%22600x200%22%5D%7D%2C%20%223x2%22%3A%20%7B%22width%22%3A%20540%2C%20%22top%22%3A%2043%2C%20%22height%22%3A%20360%2C%20%22left%22%3A%200%2C%20%22sizes%22%3A%20%5B%221200x800%22%2C%20%22600x400%22%5D%7D%2C%20%221x1%22%3A%20%7B%22width%22%3A%20446%2C%20%22top%22%3A%200%2C%20%22height%22%3A%20446%2C%20%22left%22%3A%2047%2C%20%22sizes%22%3A%20%5B%22300x300%22%2C%20%22600x600%22%5D%7D%2C%20%22600x300%22%3A%20%7B%22width%22%3A%20540%2C%20%22top%22%3A%2088%2C%20%22height%22%3A%20270%2C%20%22left%22%3A%200%2C%20%22sizes%22%3A%20%5B%22600x300%22%5D%7D%7D%7D" caption="" pin_description="" photo_credit_src="http://hollywood-dancer.tumblr.com/" original_size="540x446" image-library="1" expand=1 photo_credit="[hollywooddancer]"]

Just a true meme [ hollywooddancer





Just taking a huge chomp out of a fistful of string cheese and then pedal to the metal [mensrightsactivia]





Teyana and Iman arguing about the proper name for carbonated drinks is peak *aesthetic*





THESE IS GLASS BOTTOMS / THESE ENCHANTED SHOES [nochillatall]





Which one of you was this? [blacktwittercomedy]





I used to wonder why people threw parties for their dogs. Not anymore. Not anymore. [bitc.h]





This was really the only part of the '90s we needed to bring back [ithotyouknew2]





Rare footage of me trying to handle my responsibilities





All my fish whores make some noise [pettycentral]





I'll be so devastated when the IT jokes run out [nochillatall]





OPEN YOUR EYES BITCH [bitc.h]









We drink this now. [shitmememesforshitteens]





Have a great week everybody!