They might really have something here [tastefullyoffensive]


Chilling [no-chill-at-all]


BIG MOOD [c-lar-k]


Can't wait to have kids [creatureguy4u]


If you watch one video of a cute lil weird lil frog today, make it this one [dadchelorpad]


so effing hot [fuckjerry.tv]


Pour it up pour it up [baerials]


Tea [memegirlclub]


Cindy... [dadchelorpad]


Somebody put a lot of thought into this [anon]


Don't blow this [creatureguy4u]


It's a paradise and it's a war zone [gay-meme-team]


Why would they remake this? [fuckjerry.tv]


Somewhere deep into season 3 of Gossip Girl [creatureguy4u]


Me vs. edibles [fuckjerry.tv]


Have a great day sweetie [tastefullyoffensive]


Have a great week, everybody!