



DON'T YOU LET HER DOWN [creatureguy4u]





It happened to me [champagnemanagement]









Ryan just said what we were all thinking [mensrightsactivia]





Chaotic neutral [americanbotftkanye]





And who is she? [champagnemanagement]





No comment [mensrightsactivia]





Why is this baby roasting me so hard? [mensrightsactivia]





These are important skills! [nuqge]





BRO FOOD [nuqge]





Dave is triggered [iamzoie]





"It would probably be easier to just show you my lyrics" [mensrightsactivia]





10/10 would salute [mensrightsactivia]





We did our best [ nuqge





Colonel's gotta go [mensrightsactivia]

This meme took over the internet this week:

[weirdwideweb]





[weirdwideweb]





[weirdwideweb]





[weirdwideweb]





[mensrightsactivia]





I'm gonna get the best sleep of my life tonight [mensrightsactivia]









DON'T BE RUDE [mensrightsactivia]





: ) [honeyandtar]





Have a great week everybody!

