



My kitchen floor is a judgment-free zone [dadchelorpad]





#GameOfThrones really be havin me like this every Sunday pic.twitter.com/cjyIAWRk2m

— 👕Muay Thai Corey👕 (@KeyW0rldWide) July 23, 2017

I don't... I can't.





I'm listening [dronevariations]







When people ask you what ASMR is, show them this [theoldness]





Touching [americanboyftkanye]





PLEASE EXCLUDE GLENN DANZIG FROM THIS NARRATIVE [banji-effect]





Just a lil pupperino enjoying a sink bath in Trump's America [dadchelorpad]





Don't even try it sweetie [mensrightsactivia]





this is so real [barbieprivilege]





You have the latest version [weirdwideweb]





Know the difference [anon]





The 20 minute countdown before I feel comfortable asking you for your birth details to determine your rising sign begins now [weirdwideweb]





Cute! Pinning this [banji-effect]





So how was your day? [devil-box]





This isn't funny, this is just straight up amazing and I love you and have your best interests at heart [anon]





I no longer feel safe in my home [feelingcucked]





Yarb [dronevariations]





I'm good, thanks [weirdwideweb]

Y'all have a blessed week [skeetshoot]





Happy Friday, y'all!

