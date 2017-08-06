My kitchen floor is a judgment-free zone [dadchelorpad]


I don't... I can't.


I'm listening [dronevariations]


When people ask you what ASMR is, show them this [theoldness]


Touching [americanboyftkanye]


PLEASE EXCLUDE GLENN DANZIG FROM THIS NARRATIVE [banji-effect]


Just a lil pupperino enjoying a sink bath in Trump's America [dadchelorpad]


Don't even try it sweetie [mensrightsactivia]


this is so real [barbieprivilege]


You have the latest version [weirdwideweb]


Know the difference [anon]


The 20 minute countdown before I feel comfortable asking you for your birth details to determine your rising sign begins now [weirdwideweb]


Cute! Pinning this [banji-effect]


So how was your day? [devil-box]


This isn't funny, this is just straight up amazing and I love you and have your best interests at heart [anon]


I no longer feel safe in my home [feelingcucked]


Yarb [dronevariations]


I'm good, thanks [weirdwideweb]

Y'all have a blessed week [skeetshoot]


Happy Friday, y'all!