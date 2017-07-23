



good boys club [jesuisperdu]

weirdly i get it [tastefullyoffensive]





be safe out there guys [knowyourmeme]





Don't be afraid to really sell it [sonny5ideup]





Hope you like dogs yelling at lemons [tastefullyoffensive]









Mood AF [christopherbarnard]

(not boy) [dadchelorpad]





Please contact me on my direct line if you know where to cop these leggings [theoldness]





honestly, what's the best case scenario of driving around with an eel truck [nochillatall]





fuuuuuccckkk [sonnysideup.tv]





Sent from my iPad [gothqueenbee]





It's like a fairy tale! [nochillatall]

stay away u devil [weirdwideweb]





You could literally just repurpose their existing song about gum for Sean Spicer [chescaleigh]





My longest "HI HONEY" ever [respectfulmemes]





hold my beer [nochillatall]





Whom'st is your insurance provider? [nochillatall]





shrugs [nochillatall]





Smell ya later numb nuts [knowyourmeme]





AAAAAAAAA [knowyourmeme]

Have a great week, everybody!

