good boys club [jesuisperdu]

weirdly i get it [tastefullyoffensive]


be safe out there guys [knowyourmeme]


Don't be afraid to really sell it [sonny5ideup]


Hope you like dogs yelling at lemons [tastefullyoffensive]



Mood AF [christopherbarnard]

(not boy) [dadchelorpad]


Please contact me on my direct line if you know where to cop these leggings [theoldness]


honestly, what's the best case scenario of driving around with an eel truck [nochillatall]


fuuuuuccckkk [sonnysideup.tv]


Sent from my iPad [gothqueenbee]


It's like a fairy tale! [nochillatall]

stay away u devil [weirdwideweb]


You could literally just repurpose their existing song about gum for Sean Spicer [chescaleigh]


My longest "HI HONEY" ever [respectfulmemes]


hold my beer [nochillatall]


Whom'st is your insurance provider? [nochillatall]


shrugs [nochillatall]


Smell ya later numb nuts [knowyourmeme]


AAAAAAAAA [knowyourmeme]

Have a great week, everybody!