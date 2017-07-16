



Wow! [sonny5ideup]

Texting "leaving now" as you wake up from a sweaty nap in a pile of bras [kontrollsysteme]





I've just witnessed a murder [dadchelorpad]





The fake typing at the beginning [dadchelorpad]





She.. she's beautiful [champagnemanagement]





I've got a very particular set of skills, don't test me sweetie [dankdoggos]









[just keeps barking] [sonny5ideup]





Who is she? [nochillatall]





First let me interrogate you about your rising sign, then we'll discuss my latest identity crisis [dadchelorpad]





Bringing this gem back to celebrate our future president, The Rock [nochillatall]





He's so quirky [businesscasualdreams]





Good boy good mug [respectfulmemes]





That's for sure [nochillatall]





SHANTE SHANTE SHANTE [officialseanpenn]





It's literally whatever [scariestbugever]





DON'T YOU HURT HER! [nochillatall]





Explain Eric though [gothaunt]

Release her! [champagneemojis]





Why am I crying at the club rn? [champagneemojis]





Happy Sunday everybody!









