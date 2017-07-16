Wow! [sonny5ideup]
Texting "leaving now" as you wake up from a sweaty nap in a pile of bras [kontrollsysteme]
I've just witnessed a murder [dadchelorpad]
The fake typing at the beginning [dadchelorpad]
She.. she's beautiful [champagnemanagement]
I've got a very particular set of skills, don't test me sweetie [dankdoggos]
[just keeps barking] [sonny5ideup]
Who is she? [nochillatall]
First let me interrogate you about your rising sign, then we'll discuss my latest identity crisis [dadchelorpad]
Bringing this gem back to celebrate our future president, The Rock [nochillatall]
He's so quirky [businesscasualdreams]
Good boy good mug [respectfulmemes]
That's for sure [nochillatall]
SHANTE SHANTE SHANTE [officialseanpenn]
It's literally whatever [scariestbugever]
DON'T YOU HURT HER! [nochillatall]
Explain Eric though [gothaunt]
Release her! [champagneemojis]
Why am I crying at the club rn? [champagneemojis]
Happy Sunday everybody!