Any questions? [sorriestghost]



Get into this vibe right here [mensrightsactivia]



Sometimes you just gotta go where the nap takes you [goth_aunt]


I promise you PROMISE YOU... this video will ruin your day [mensrightsactivia]



Just chuggin' it [nochillatall]


Nice try Jay-Z [nudqe]




I'm the mangled keds [namasteathomedad]


This is a really good poem you guys [mensrightsactivia]


Honor her wishes! [meaganwilson]

That Great Dane seems truly shaken by this encounter [thagoodthings]


C'mon boy, you can talk to me about this stuff [mensrightsactivia]



Sweet [goth_aunt]


I'm proud of her [skeetshoot]


Buncha lettuce fiends [anon]


OK, this pup thinks he's pedaling a bike GET READY TO LOSE IT

[tastefullyoffensive]


Ugh we get it [goth_aunt]


A cold blooded murder [nochillatall]


I ain't ashamed [respectfulmemes]


Have a great week, everybody!