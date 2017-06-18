Sunday Funnies
This better be their Christmas card [mensrightsactivia]
#GardenState2017 [sonny5ideup]
Terrific stuff by the cat [skeetshoot]
Revelatory [sonny5ideup]
*Smooth by Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas intensifies* [hollywooddancer]
Beestung pupper master playlist [gothaunt]
Yet somehow there's still not enough side eye [alohanico]
Don't you dare kink shame me [nochillatall]
Level boss [nochillatall]
Gimme that sak [1800Garbage]
Lick my tears, vermin! [mycringe]
But... who is he? [kalesalad]
Life (2017) [skeetshoot]
[RPIKZ71497744683]
DON'T EVEN COME NEAR ME UNLESS UR TRYING TO BE LIKE THIS [creatureguy4u]
Comments (
)