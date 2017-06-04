*howling wind sounds intensify* [mensrightsactivia]


Internet, you're doing amazing sweetie [mensrightsactivia]


Shantay you stay [dara]


I bind you Donald [champagnemanagement]


The Old Friends comment section, man [1800Garbage]


Any questions? Didn't think so [mycringe]


If everybody would stop being so fucking horrible all the time, this is what our world could be [weirdwideweb]


It me bitch [nochillatall]


Love weed so much [sonny5ideup]


you gotta stop peeing in my closet, babe [gothaunt]



Gotta miss me with them all [mensrightsactivia]


Just keep scrolling [sorriestghost]


This was the ride of a lifetime. Christopher Nolan could never. [mensrightsactivia]



It happened once, it can happen again... [chescalee]


Got that, honey? [mensrightsactivia]


Dragging their name through the streets [sonny5ideup]


Ok, I have never seen a tweet with darker energy [mensrightsactivia]



Where my floaty loners at? [sonny5ideup]


Terrryyyyyyy [sorriestghost]



Girl, hold my purse [sonny5ideup]


This will never not be funny [sorriestghost]